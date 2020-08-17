ROH Comments On The Passing Of Former World Champion Xavier

Ring of Honor issued the following press release commenting on the death of John “Xavier” Jirius, who passed away earlier today at the age of 43. The promotion reminisces about Xavier’s run as world champion in 2002, where he defeated Low Ki to become only the second world champion in history. Check it out below.
Ring of Honor is saddened to learn of the passing of former ROH World Champion Xavier (John Bedoya). He was 43.
A product of the New York independent wrestling scene, Xavier defeated Low Ki on Sept. 21, 2002 to become the second ROH World Champion. He held the title for 182 days before losing it to Samoa Joe on March 22, 2003.
Xavier made his ROH debut on the company’s first show, The Era of Honor Begins, on Feb. 23, 2002, defeating Scoot Andrews. He last wrestled in ROH in 2007 and retired from pro wrestling in 2011. Xavier also competed in several mixed martial arts fights, beginning in 2009.
Xavier was scheduled to come out of retirement to face Jay Lethal at the ROH Past vs. Present show this past March in Las Vegas, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic.
ROH extends its deepest condolences to Xavier’s family, friends and fans.
