A huge matchup has been announced for the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

ROH tag champion Mark Briscoe appeared on this evening’s episode of AEW Rampage and announced that new ROH tag team champions will be crowned following the tragic death of Mark’s brother, Jay Briscoe.

Mark asked some of the best tag teams in the industry to compete in a ladder matchup at Supercard of Honor, one where the ROH tag team titles would be draped high above the ring. This match would be dubbed the “Reach For The Sky” ladder match, which was the famous catchphrase for Jay Briscoe.

The first team revealed to be competing in the matchup is the Lucha Bros.

Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken is here to announce that on March 31st at #ROH #SuperCardOfHonor, the #ReachForTheSky Ladder Match will bring in the New Era of Tag Team wrestling for #ROH, with the first entrants: #LuchaBrothers @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenix! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Od7AfrlfSB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2023

We first reported this after spoilers for AEW Rampage came out on Wednesday.