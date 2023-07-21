ROH has released the full Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour Pre-Show on Youtube, which features four matches ahead of this evening’s pay-per-view event in Trenton, New Jersey. The pre-show card and video link can be found below. Click here for the main PPV card.
Zero Hour Pre-show: Pure Rules Match
Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams
Zero Hour Pre-show
Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora
Zero Hour Pre-show
AR Fox vs. Shayne Taylor
Zero Hour Pre-show
JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin