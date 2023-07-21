As noted earlier, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 episode is scheduled to open up with the second Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title Invitational, featuring LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The winner of tonight’s Fatal 4 Way will advance to next week’s SmackDown to face Santos Escobar, who won last week’s Fatal 4 Way. The winner of next week’s singles match will be named the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. It was also reported that new WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will make his first title defense on tonight’s SmackDown as he goes up against Butch.

In an update, word now from PWInsider is that tonight’s SmackDown will close with the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement discussion between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s believed that their SummerSlam title match will be officially announced during this segment.

It was also reported that the following card is booked for tonight’s SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando:

* WWE United States Title Invitational Fatal 4 Way with LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Rey Mysterio

* A video package looking at Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on Monday’s RAW will air at some point

* In-ring segment with WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

* IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega

* New NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio defends against Butch

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar, presumably in a non-title match

* Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will discuss their SummerSlam Rules of Engagement

