A new match has been announced for the July 22nd edition of AEW Collision.

Action Andretti and Darius Martin will be taking on Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) on tomorrow’s show. The duo defeated the Wingmen on the Zero-Hour Pre-Show of this evening’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, with Ian Riccaboni revealing the Collision matchup on commentary.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE JULY 22ND AEW COLLISION:

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship

-Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold