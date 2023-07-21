A new match has been announced for the July 22nd edition of AEW Collision.
Action Andretti and Darius Martin will be taking on Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) on tomorrow’s show. The duo defeated the Wingmen on the Zero-Hour Pre-Show of this evening’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, with Ian Riccaboni revealing the Collision matchup on commentary.
Announced during Zero Hour:
UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE JULY 22ND AEW COLLISION:
-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship
-Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold