Ring of Honor issued the following tribute statement to pro-wrestling superstar Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee) following the former champion’s tragic passing yesterday at the age of 41. The promotion remembers Huber’s time working for them, which included a feud with the legendary Necro Butcher.

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that Brodie Lee has died. He was 41.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 275 pounds, Lee was one of the most agile big men of his era. He worked for various promotions during his 17-year career, including ROH, WWE and AEW.

During his time in ROH (2008-2009), Lee was a member of The Age of the Fall and engaged in a feud with Necro Butcher.

ROH extends its deepest condolences to Lee’s family, friends and fans.