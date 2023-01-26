The full three-hour Tribute and Celebration of Life special for ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has been released. You can see the full video below.

The Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life was taped last Wednesday from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The special features tributes to Briscoe, including an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, plus a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Matches taped were Juice Robinson vs. Brandon Cutler, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Sandra Moon, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Eddie Kingston vs. QT Marshall, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Madison Rayne, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hagane Shinno, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Christopher Daniels.

The Briscoe Celebration of Life can also be viewed for free on HonorClub.

You can see the full special below:

