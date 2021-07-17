Ring of Honor stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married.

McKay shared a photo holding up her engagement ring alongside Draper with the caption reading, “Ope.”

Draper worked last Sunday’s Best In The World pay per view where he competed for the ROH Six-Man titles in a losing effort. McKay hosts ROH Week by Week and is trying to claim the last spot in the women’s title tournament.

On behalf of everyone from Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.