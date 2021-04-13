– Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH TV and runs down tonight’s card.

– Delirious cuts a promo about his time in ROH and his scar. His scar was given to him by Rocky Romero. It’s all gibberish with subtitles.

Rocky Romero gets a promo talking about his past failures in ROH, and says that its time to be more of a dick. He says its possible to win the ROH Pure title and take it around the world with him.

Pure Match: Rocky Romero vs. Delirious

Romero comes out holding his Black Tiger mask as inspiration to win the Pure title down the road. The two men roll around the ring and trade pin attempts. Things start to pick up when Romero dropkicks Delirious outside the ring. Delirious is frustrated and begins yelling in gibberish.

After trading chops, Delirious takes Romero out with a flying clothesline. Romero recovers and knocks him down with the same flying clothesline.

Commercial.

Delirious gets the advantage and locks in a sleeper hold. Rocky is able to escape using his first rope break. Rocky locks in a kimura lock, but Delirious uses his first rope break, too. Delirious hits a huge fisherman buster suplex, but is unable to capitalize because of a sore arm. Delirious goes back to a sleeper hold, but Rocky fights out by stomping on his bare feet.

Delirious nails a spinning discus clothesline, and only manages to get the cover when he tumbles on top of Romero. He kicks out at 2. Romero reverses a Cobra Clutch into a pin attempt, Delirious kicks out and they trade pin reversals.

We get a one minute warning. Delirious uses a closed fist to fight off Romero before time runs out, but Romero applies an armbar. Delirious taps out with only 9 seconds left on the clock.

Winner: Rocky Romero

– A replay is shown of Brody King forming his new stable now that Villain Enterprises is no more.

– The Briscos cut a promo on having to face each other next week on ROH TV’s 500th episode.

– Backstage, Bandito and Rey Horus are talking about their upcoming match. Rey Horus cannot compete due to an injury. Quinn McKay asks if they have a backup plan. Flamita arrives and tells them not to worry, because the MexiSquad always sticks together. Bandido and Horus seem confused, since the group recently disbanded, but they accepted his offer. As the two walk off, Flamita gives an evil laugh.

Match: Bandido and Flamita vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal

The MexiSquad come out and everything seems okay between both men. Code of honor is adhered to by both teams.

As soon as the bell rings, Flamita is flying all over the ring and Lethal can’t keep up. He sends Lethal outside the ropes. Lethal looks surprised. Gresham is tagged in and uses power to take down Flamita instead.

Bandido and Lethal are tagged in. Bandido power lifts Lethal over his head and gorilla press slams him. They tease a moment where Flamita could turn on Bandido, but he nails Lethal instead. Tension seems to be boiling between the two men despite having the upperhand. Bandido doesn’t approve of Flamita’s new aggressive style.

Gresham attempted to apply a submission onto Flamita, but Bandido run in for the save. Bandido accidentally hits Flamita with a rather weak looking enziguri. Gresham backs away in shock. Bandido is apologizing, but Flamita pushes him away. Flamita makes a desperate tag to Bandido after recovering, who comes in hot and clears the ring.

The Mexisquad go for a double team move, but Flamita accidentally drops Bandido in mid-swing. They have words in the middle of the ring, again.

Flamita almost accidentally decks Bandido after Lethal ducks, but he stops himself. Flamita hesitates, then decks Bandido, anyway. The two men brawl in the middle of the ring. Lethal and Gresham take advantage by knocking both men out. Lethal applies the figure four in the middle of the ring and Bandido taps out.

Winners: The Foundation

Flamita walks away shouting “no more” in Spanish. Lethal helps Bandido to his feet and the three remaining men shake hands. Bandido leaves frustrated while The Foundation celebrate their win.