ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Billie Starkz, Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan and Queen Aminata beat Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Rachel Ellering, and Leyla Hirsch.

*Claudio Castagnoli beat Bryan Keith.

*Nyla Rose squashed Erica (didn’t catch last name).

*The Undisputed Kingdom beat the Iron Savages.