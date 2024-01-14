Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the brutal WWE travel schedule in the 80s:

“I mean, you know when I started, some of the guys told me, they said, Ted, they said, the first couple of years when he was just trying, he, it was even worse. And I said worse. Yeah, it was worse. I mean, I mean, they would be on the road sometimes for, I mean, like, weeks on end, you know, like, I mean, can you imagine going on the road and not getting home for two months? Oh, my gosh, but by the time I got there, they had started to whittle it down, and they it back then when I first started, it was three weeks on the road, and a week off. So it was 21 days. 21 cities. That’s brutal. Yes. Oh, I mean, you know, I would wake up at the Hotel sometimes and lay there a minute ago. Where the hell am I? And I would actually roll over on the, in the hotel rooms, there’s a nameplate on the phone, and it’s got the name of the hotel and the phone number. And I would have sometimes I roll over and go, ‘Oh, okay, I’m in Chicago.’”

