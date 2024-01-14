Two major bouts are scheduled for the upcoming NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 12, including Mustafa Ali’s debut.

The matches were officially announced during Saturday’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event. The first match features AEW’s Jon Moxley, who won a no-DQ match against Shingo Takagi at the NJPW show. Following the match, Moxley challenged the current IWGP World Champion, Tetsuya Naito, for a match at Windy City Riot.

The other match will feature Ali, who will make his NJPW debut at this event. Ali challenged Hiromu Takahashi during Saturday’s event, and a video package was aired to confirm the match.

Ali used a similar video package to his world tour campaign, where he portrayed a political character.

