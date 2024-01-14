Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Oba Femi winning the North American Title on this past Tuesday’s WWE NXT.

“Oba makes you say right, brand new North American Champion, just like that. I love it. I love it. Put the rocket on him, don’t waste any time with this idea. We’re not going to miss the ball. This one is right up. Oh, this right here. This one is right here. Oba Femi. This guy’s going straight to the moon man. A real feel to him. You know, like a kid. You see this brother walking down the street you want to get on the other side. No, I mean, Breakout Tournament winner and then boom, win the title. Yeah, he’s on a fast track. He’s on the fast track. And I can’t wait to really wait to get my handprint on this kid, seriously.”

