Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his rivalry with Desmond Wolf in TNA. Here are the highlights:

On working with Desmond Wolf/Nigel McGuiness in 2010:

“He was so good. Technically. He was such a great chain wrestler. What he forgot is psychology. Some psychology. Like. I’ll give you an example. He was a heel. I was wrestling him as a babyface, and he would chain-wrestle me. We would go back and forth, and he would put me in something and put a lock on it so I couldn’t reverse it. And I’m like, ‘What are you doing, Desmond? I’m the babyface. I’m supposed to out-wrestle you. You have to give me an opening.’ And he wasn’t quite understanding it, but after a while, he started picking it up, and he was like, ‘Oh, okay, I got you. I’m the one that needs to be out-wrestled. I’m the one that you need to be the better technician because you’re the babyface.’ I said. ‘Exactly. So he finally got it, and we had some great matches, especially our cage match. We had a really, really good match. I really enjoyed wrestling, Desmond. I think we went three straight pay per views,”

On McGuiness as an announcer:

“He’s great at it too. Yeah, he is really good.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.