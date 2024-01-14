Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) wasn’t the only former WWE Superstar to turn up at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 on Saturday night.

As noted, Nemeth closed out the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner on January 13, 2024 after Moose defeated Alex Shelley to capture the TNA World Championship.

Earlier in the show, former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke returned as “Ash the Elegance.”

In a third appearance by a former WWE Superstar, former Hit Row member Top Dolla made his TNA debut as AJ Francis in a segment involving Joe Hendry.

Francis gave the fans a heel promo before showing them footage from his music video, which led to Hendry coming out to interrupt him and show a parody video of Francis. The segment ended with Francis knocking out Hendry.

