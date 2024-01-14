TNA invaded the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas this evening for its Hard To Kill pay-per-view, the first show under the TNA name since the promotion rebranded back from IMPACT. Below are the full results to the show.

-Steve Maclin defeated Rich Swann

-The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) defeated Frankie Kazarian & Eric Young

-Crazzy Steve defeated Tommy Dreamer to become the new TNA Digital Media Champion

-Gisele Shaw wins Knockouts Ultimate X Match, becomes new #1 contender

-PCO defeated Dirty Dango via disqualification after interference. This leads to a six-man match

-PCO, Rhino, & Jake Something defeated Dango, Alpha Bravo, & Oleg Prudius

-The Decay (Havok & Rosemary) defeated MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) to the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions

-Chris Sabin defeated KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

-Josh Alexander defeated Alex Hammerstone

-ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachery Wentz), Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid, and The Grizzled Young Vets to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Jordynne Grace defeated Trinity to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion

-Moose defeated Alex Shelley to become the new TNA World Champion

-Nic Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, and Ash By Elegance, the former Dana Brooke, both made appearances