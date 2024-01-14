And new.

A fourth new champion has been crowned at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As noted, Crazzy Steve was featured in the first title change of the evening, as he defeated Tommy Dreamer in a violent spectacle to capture the TNA Digital Media Championship during the Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show.

Later in the evening, the title changes continued, as The Decay duo of Rosemary and Havok returned to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships from MK Ultra, and then Jordynne Grace beat Trinity Fatu to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.

The fourth title change of the evening saw Moose emerge victorious in the main event of the evening, defeating Alex Shelley to capture the TNA World Championship.