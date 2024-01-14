The “big signing” for TNA Wrestling has arrived!

The first pay-per-view under the returning TNA Wrestling promotional banner took place on Saturday night, as TNA Hard To Kill 2024 went down from The Palms in Las Vegas, NV.

After an eventful evening that saw four titles change hands, including Moose capturing the TNA World Championship from Alex Shelley in the main event of the evening, the “big signing” arrived.

Following Moose’s world title victory over Shelley, The System came out to celebrate with him when out of nowhere, some music played and out came Nic Nemeth.

The former WWE Superstar known as Dolph Ziggler made his way to the ring in a TNA Wrestling t-shirt and brawled with the new TNA World Champion Moose, blasting him with a super kick before running off into the crowd.