And new.

A third new champion has been crowned at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As noted, Crazzy Steve was featured in the first title change of the evening, as he defeated Tommy Dreamer in a violent spectacle to capture the TNA Digital Media Championship during the Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show.

Later in the evening, the title changes continued, as The Decay duo of Rosemary and Havok returned to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships from MK Ultra.

In the third title change of the evening, Jordynne Grace managed to best Trinity Fatu to capture the TNA Knockouts Championship.

As noted, Trinity is expected to be parting ways with TNA Wrestling in the near future.