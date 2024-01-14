Jack Perry has returned, but it was not the return wrestling fans were expecting.

The former AEW tag team champion and one-time FTW Champion popped up at this evening’s NJPW Battle In The Valley event in San Jose, where he attacked Shota Umino. Perry then revealed an AEW contract, ripped it up, then put on an armband that reads, “Scapegoat.”

JACK PERRY VS SHOTA UMINO GONNA GO SO HARD. LFG. Scapegoat vs Roughneck!!pic.twitter.com/YXt7Rcc3Og — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) January 14, 2024

JACK PERRY IN NEW JAPAN?? Bro, what's going on. LMFAO.

We are getting Shota Umino vs Jack Perry! pic.twitter.com/DGq3XkbzTM — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) January 14, 2024

Jack Perry really came back as the second coming of Jesus Christ, RIPPED UP his AEW contract and joined NJPW Strong. I DID NOT SEE THIS COMING.pic.twitter.com/vYxfiJv6LZ — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) January 14, 2024

Jungle Boy’s armband says “SCAPEGOAT”. This is right after he came out of the crowd and attacked Shota Umino in the opening match on NJPW in San Jose pic.twitter.com/LReWTaT9jl — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) January 14, 2024

This is Perry’s first appearance since his matchup against HOOK at AEW All In from Wembley Stadium last August. Following his match Perry got into a scuffle with CM Punk, which led to his suspension and Punk’s firing. Punk is now back in WWE.

Stay tuned.