The TNA Wrestling Knockouts division continues to expand.
As noted, former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke debuted for the company at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 as “Ash By Elegance” in a cameo appearance in the front row of the show after arriving in a limo and being teased earlier in the night.
Along with the addition of Ash By Elegance to the scene in the Knockouts division, Xia Brookside has also inked a contract to remain as part of the talent field.
Brookside, who competed in the Knockouts Ultimate X match that Gisele Shaw would go on to win to earn herself a future TNA Knockouts Championship opportunity, has signed a contract with the company to work for them full-time.
“Xia Brookside has signed with TNA Wrestling,” read an announcement released by the company during the PPV on Saturday night.
BREAKING: @XiaBrookside has signed with TNA Wrestling! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/X65mjyOrfE
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
Fightful Select reports that Brookside and TNA were in talks dating back to November of 2023. This was her first date on what is a three-year contract.