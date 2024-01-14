The TNA Wrestling Knockouts division continues to expand.

As noted, former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke debuted for the company at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 as “Ash By Elegance” in a cameo appearance in the front row of the show after arriving in a limo and being teased earlier in the night.

Along with the addition of Ash By Elegance to the scene in the Knockouts division, Xia Brookside has also inked a contract to remain as part of the talent field.

Brookside, who competed in the Knockouts Ultimate X match that Gisele Shaw would go on to win to earn herself a future TNA Knockouts Championship opportunity, has signed a contract with the company to work for them full-time.

“Xia Brookside has signed with TNA Wrestling,” read an announcement released by the company during the PPV on Saturday night.

Fightful Select reports that Brookside and TNA were in talks dating back to November of 2023. This was her first date on what is a three-year contract.