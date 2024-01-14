“Ash by Elegance” has arrived in TNA Wrestling.

Former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke made her debut for TNA Wrestling at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A mystery woman arrived at TNA Hard To Kill via limo early in the show, but was not shown until later in the broadcast where she was acknowledged on by the commentators while being shown sitting in the front row.

Dana Brooke is using the name “Ash By Elegance.”

She is not expected to be the “big signing” that TNA has been hyping for tonight’s TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view.