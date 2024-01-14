And new.

Another title change took place at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night.

As noted, Crazzy Steve kicked the evening off with the first title change of the night by defeating Tommy Dreamer on the Countdown To Hard To Kill 2024 pre-show to capture the TNA Digital Media Championship.

Later in the pay-per-view portion of the show, a pair of familiar faces returned to the first pay-per-view event promoted under the returning TNA Wrestling banner.

The Decay made their return, and the duo of Havok and Rosemary went on to defeat the MK Ultra duo of Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships.