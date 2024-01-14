Jon Moxley is coming to “The Windy City” in April.

But not for All Elite Wrestling.

The Blackpool Combat Club member called out Tetsuya Naito for a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming NJPW Windy City Riot show on April 12 on Saturday night.

“The Purveyor of Violence” issued the challenge to Naito after defeating Shingo Takagi in a No Disqualification match at the NJPW Battle in the Valley show.

Previously announced for the NJPW special event on 4/12 in Chicago, Ill. is former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi, as Ali continues his “#MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign.”

NJPW Windy City Riot goes down on April 12, 2024 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.