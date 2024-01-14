Kazuchika Okada filed a trademark for “Rainmaker” on January 12 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with the filing made through Michael E. Dockins.
Okada’s NJPW deal expires this month, although he is expected to stay with the promotion despite having interest from AEW and WWE. Here is the description:
“Mark For: RAINMAKER™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”