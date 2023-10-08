ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Maverik Center from Salt Lake City, UT. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Shane Taylor & Lee Mortiarty defeated The Infantry.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Mazerati.

AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall defeated Daga.

The Gates of Agony defeated Fresco & Watson.

Angelico defeated Marty Casal aka Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground.

Willow Nightingale defeated Leyla Hirsh. Post-match, Leyla attacked Nightingale but Skye Blue hit the ring and made the save.

Action Andretti defeated Gringo Loco.

Billie Starkz defeated Rochelle Riveter. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante attacked Athena and Billie as they left the ringside area.

Kip Sabian defeated Anthony Henry.

Ethan Page defeated Christopher Daniels. Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling invited Page to join the Premiere Athlete Brand. Page challenged Nese to face him next week. After that, Page said he wanted to keep the tradition alive and shook Daniels’ hand. He asked the fans to show respect for Daniels, who he called one of the greatest wrestlers to ever compete in Ring of Honor. The crowd gave him a nice ovation.

Scorpio Sky defeated Darius Martin.