The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Night One – The Art of War Games event that took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:

Alec Price defeated Tony Deppen.

Fatal Four Way Match: Joey Janela defeated Jack Cartwheel, Jordan Oliver and Masha Slamovich.

Charles Mason (w/Parrow) defeated Richard Holliday.

10 Person Tag Team Match: SG(Super)C**t (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, Sawyer Wreck, Allie Katch & Effy) defeated A Bunch Of Guys (Cole Radrick, Brayden Toon, Marcus Mathers, Dyln McKay & Shane Mercer).

GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd.

The Art Of War Games Match: Team GCW (Nick Gage, Rina Yamashita, John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) (w/Dewey Donovan) defeated Team FREEDOMS (Jun Kasai, Violento Jack, Takashi Sasaki, Masashi Takeda & Toru Sugiura).