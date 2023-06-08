ROH taped matches to air on upcoming episodes before Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Lexy Nair did ring announcing

* NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Maki Itoh defeated Emi Sakura and Megan Bayne

* Daniel Garcia defeated The DKC in a Pure Rules match. Ringside judges were Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko and Christopher Daniels

