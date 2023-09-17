ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Nick Wayne to retain the ROH Pure Championship.

Athena defeated Angelina Love to retain the ROH Women’s Championship.

Mogul Embassy defeated Willie Mack and The Infantry to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Diamante defeated a local competitor.

Lee Moriarty defeated Lee Johnson.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora.

Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated Cole Karter and Griff Garrison.

Ethan Page defeated DSK.

Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan defeated Leyla Hirsch and The Renegades.

Gravity, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Metalik defeated Tony Nese, Angelico, and Serpentico.

Alex Abrahantes defeated Mark Sterling. Before the match, Sterling talked about how he hated Penn State. Abrahantes, a Penn State graduate, then came out and challenged Sterling to a match.