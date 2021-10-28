Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that lucha-libre superstar and current ROH world champion Bandido will be competing at several events next month.

Bandido is set for the promotion’s December 3rd show in Houston, their December 4th show in Dallas, and their December 17th how in Los Angeles. This announcement comes shortly after news broke that ROH would not be renewing any talent contracts following the Final Battle pay per view, and would be taking the first quarter of 2022 to reconstruct their business model.