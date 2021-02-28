The Beer City Bruiser recently spoke with Fightful Select about a number of different topics for the publication’s Enhancement Stories, which included the Ring of Honor star revealing his work with WWE as the “Fake Bray Wyatt” during the Eater of Worlds feud with Roman Reigns a few years ago.

Reports are that due to Bruiser’s similar build he was perfect to portray the “Fake Wyatt,” a move that kept communications open for a possible WWE contract. However, ROH offered Bruiser a contract right around that time which he ended up taking.

A full interview from Bruiser with Fightful will likely be released later this week.