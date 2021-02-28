Last night former WWE star Big Cass made a surprise appearance at Lariato Pro Wrestling’s event in Georgia, a promotion run by current IMPACT tag champion Luke Gallows. A video of his return can be seen in our earlier report here.

According to Fightful Select, Cass’s appearance for the indie federation has been planned out for months, and wasn’t a spur of the moment thing. Reports are that he also “had his head on straight,” and very easy to work with, a clear indication that he is attempting to improve from his past incidents.

