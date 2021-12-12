Rok-C defended the ROH Women’s World Title against Willow Nightingale at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

Rok-C went over in the contest. Post-match, Deonna Purrazzo came out and told Rok-C that she has something that should have always been hers. She wants the ROH World Women’s Title. She challenged her to a winner take all match after she plans to beat Mickie James for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title. This winner take all match would be for the ROH Women’s, Knockouts, and AAA Reina de Reinas Championships.

Rok-C won the title back on September 12th when she beat Miranda Alize in the finals of a tournament to crown the inaugural champion at Death Before Dishonor XVIII.