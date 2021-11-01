ROH women’s champion Rok-C recently spoke with Fightful about her love for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and how she got into the business because of former multi-time WWE Divas champion, AJ Lee. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she became a fan of the Rock from his movies:

“One of my favorite wrestlers was The Rock. I was a fan of him since his movies and I didn’t know what professional wrestling was. Then I got into professional wrestling and I was like, ‘What?’ Yeah. I found out because of The Rock. My dad was flipping through the channels once and saw The Rock was doing a promo or something. I was like, ‘Wait, what? That’s The Rock. What is he doing?’ Then I just sat through the rest of the show and I was hooked.”

Credits AJ Lee for getting her into the wrestling business:

“AJ Lee is the reason why I wanted to become a professional wrestler. The first diva that I saw was Kelly Kelly and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s amazing.’ But I couldn’t relate to her because I didn’t look like her. I think with AJ, she’s a tomboy and she’s super tiny and she’s Latina, and I think I related so much to that. I was just like, ‘Oh, I can definitely do this.’”