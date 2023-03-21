WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s Raw from St. Louis, Missouri. The full list, as well as the video, can be found below.

10. “You can’t see Tez” Montez Ford impersonates John Cena in match against Austin Theory.

9. “Challenge accepted”- The Usos accept Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania challenge.

8. “A welcome distraction”- Ricochet defeats Chad Gable.

7. “Quick work”- Omos defeats Mustafa Ali in quick fashion.

6. “Splashy win”- Dominik Mysterio defeats Johnny Gargano.

5. “1-2 punch”- Logan Paul knocks out Seth Rollins again following brawl.

4. “Riptide reinforcements”- Rhea Ripley defeats Bayley thanks to a distraction from Becky Lynch and company.

3. “Run away Rhodes”- Roman Reigns goes in on Cody Rhodes during promo segment.

2. “Chief without a tribe”- Cody Rhodes warns Roman Reigns that the Bloodline will fall apart.

1. “Crazy KOD”- Bianca Belair hits Piper Niven with a KOD for the win.