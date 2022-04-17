WWE superstar and current undisputed WWE/Universal champion Roman Reigns broke character during last night’s house show in Erie Pennsylvania, where the Tribal Chief thanked the WWE Universe for their constant support of the product, especially since the talent never gets an off-season.

Reigns states, “This is the first time I’ve been back in the ring since WrestleMania. It’s been a crazy month and it’s been a crazy two weeks, and I’m still trying to process everything but at the end of the day, when you go through such a huge moment you feel a lot of emotions. But I’m here to tell you, that was the energy and the turnout that you guys bring, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world.”

Later he tells fans not to post his speech on social media, joking that if they do he will just say that it’s a hologram.

“So, don’t put this on social media because I’ll deny it and say it’s a hologram. On behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you. Like I said, it’s been a hell of a month but in WWE, we don’t have an off-season. So we just get right back into it, we just keep on going because the park never closes and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I appreciate y’all, I want you to get home safe. We will see you next time.”

You can see the speech below courtesy of @debbersannex on Twitter.

Here’s the second part of it pic.twitter.com/2l2LW6QYxb — debbers. ♡ 🎈 (@debbersannex) April 17, 2022

