On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the success of top WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, and how he believes that the Queen has done a tremendous job at getting out of her dad’s shadow, and how fans that dislike Charlotte are actually just jealous. Check out Bully’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Believes Charlotte worked herself out of Ric Flair’s shadow:

“Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I think of Charlotte. This is not about amount of championships she’s won. This is about the woman, the entertainer, the professional, the athlete that she’s turned into.”

Thinks those that hate Charlotte are just jealous of her success:

“The Charlotte hate. Its greatness. We could agree on that, It’s greatness. Becky fans are jealous of Charlotte. Bianca fans are jealous of Charlotte. Bayley fans, Sasha fans are all jealous,” before making it known that he’s speaking specifically to fans of other women wrestlers, not the wrestlers themselves. “I’m not saying that these ladies are jealous of Charlotte. I’m saying these ladies’ fan bases are jealous of Charlotte. But after 30 years, I know what is good and what is not good. And that woman is better than good. That girl is amazing. I don’t even know the right word anymore. If Charlotte Flair was to stand in the middle of a ring and say ‘screw Roman Reigns, acknowledge me.’ I buy into it.”

