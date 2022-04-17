WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments of sidekicks fighting back against their bossy counterparts in WWE history. Check out the full list below.

NXT star Sarray took to Twitter to campaign for another match with Meiko Satomura. She writes, “It has been 11 years since my debut. My opponent was Meiko Satomura. I hope that I can have a match again against Satomura-san in NXT.”