WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is celebrating 365 days as champion today.

Reigns took to Twitter and called on the WWE Universe to celebrate him.

“365 days as Your Universal Heavyweight Champion… #CelebrateMe,” he wrote.

Reigns has been champion since defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020, in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat that also included Braun Strowman.

The Tribal Chief retained his title over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month. He will defend against Finn Balor on this week’s SmackDown, and is expected to defend against Brock Lesnar in the near future.

You can see Reigns’ full tweet below:

365 days as Your Universal Heavyweight Champion… #CelebrateMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 30, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.