WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns presented Baltimore restaurant owner Sophia Gerapetritis with a $15,000 relief fund to help Gerapetritis’ Michael’s Steak & Lobster remain open during these turbulent times.

The Tribal Chief alerted Gerapetritis through a virtual call representing Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and their “Famous Fund,” which was created to help local establishments, specifically restaurants, stay open during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Watch below.

The #FamousFund call to Michael’s Steak & Lobster House, delivered by WWE Champion @WWERomanReigns. Michael’s has been serving Baltimore for over 30 years! ❤️ Every dollar counts. We are saving our beautiful city’s restaurants together! Please donate – https://t.co/5jv0dVzA1p! pic.twitter.com/jngLcJXYIc — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) February 1, 2021

The Famous Fund was created two weeks ago by Jimmy’s Seafood owner Owner John Minadakis, who says he was inspired by a fund created Barstool Sports and wanted to do something to help the Baltimore restaurant scene.