Roman Reigns has reached a new milestone in WWE.

The Tribal Chief reached 504 days as WWE Universal champion, surpassing the previous record held by Brock Lesnar at 503 days. Since winning the title at Payback 2020 Reigns has had successful title defenses against some top names including Edge, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, John Cena, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan to name a few.

Lesnar’s miraculous reign began back at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 after defeating Goldberg. He would also run through a slew of opponents before Reigns dethroned him at SummerSlam 2018.

WWE has since tweeted out about Reigns’ accomplishment. Check it out below.