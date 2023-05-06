Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make his first TV appearance since the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW.

WWE has announced that Reigns will appear live on next week’s post-Backlash edition of SmackDown. There’s no word yet on what Reigns will be doing, but he could address The Bloodline staying on SmackDown in the WWE Draft, or potential WWE Night of Champions plans as he is being advertised for the big event on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature the official blue brand debut of Cameron Grimes, who will go up against Baron Corbin.

Grimes was drafted from WWE NXT to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, and made his first appearance on tonight’s show in a backstage segment. As seen below, Grimes thanked Adam Pearce for the opportunity before Corbin interrupted. Corbin taunted Grimes for being the last Draft pick, while Grimes poked at Corbin for being a free agent that no brand was interested in. Corbin claimed he’s a free agent because both brands could not agree on who wanted him more, but Pearce said that’s not how he remembered it. They exchanged a few more words until the match was made for next week.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line next week as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Dakota Kai. The title match was made on tonight’s SmackDown due to the non-title win Bayley and Kai picked up on this week’s RAW.

Below is the current card for next week’s SmackDown from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, along with the aforementioned Grimes segment:

* WWE Backlash fallout

* The post-Draft roster officially goes into effect

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Second Round Match: TBA vs. TBA with the winner advancing to Night of Champions to face the winning RAW Superstar in the finals

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since RAW After WrestleMania

* Cameron Grimes makes official SmackDown debut vs. free agent Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Bayley and Dakota Kai

