Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced today that Reigns topped the 32nd annual list of the 500 best wrestlers in the world, based on criteria that includes win-loss record, titles won, quality of competition, major feuds, prominence within a wrestler’s promotion, and overall wrestling ability.

This is Reigns’ second time coming in at #1 as he also topped the 2016 list.

Below is the Top 20 for 2022, along with the cover photo and a shot of Reigns in the magazine:

1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

2. Kazuchika Okada

3. CM Punk

4. Adam Page

5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

6. Cody Rhodes

7. Bryan Danielson

8. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

9. Big E

10. Jonathan Gresham

11. Shingo Takagi

12. Jon Moxley

13. Matt Cardona

14. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

15. Hiroshi Tanahashi

16. MJF

17. Seth Rollins

18. Adam Cole

19. Kenny Omega

20. Drew McIntyre

As just announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Roman Reigns is again the #1 wrestler in the #PWI500. The 32nd annual "500" list is featured in our latest issue, available now for print preorder at https://t.co/ylNeV87zar The digital edition is available now at https://t.co/CBIZbQfbOb pic.twitter.com/XJiDhbbTBR — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 14, 2022

