WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion in wrestling and MMA Ronda Rousey spoke about the difference between WWE fans and UFC fans on the latest edition of her video game stream. The Baddest Woman on the Planet admits that she prefers WWE fans because UFC fans turn on you as soon as you are not on top. Highlights are below.

Thinks WWE fans show greater appreciation for superstars than UFC fans show for fighters:

“I would say that the WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care more about the fighters. UFC fans have much less respect for the veterans and legends of the sport than WWE fans do. A lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way.”

Says that the second you’re not on top in UFC the fans turn on you:

“The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them. Where WWE fans are like, ‘this is the guy that did this 20 years ago’ and are still really excited whereas UFC fans now are like, ‘Forrest Griffin sucks.’ Uhh, you owe basically the whole sport to him. Shit like that. ‘Anderson Silva sucks. GSP [Georges St-Pierre] sucks.’ These are people that elevated the sport and paved the way for everybody else. I don’t see UFC fans having the same respect for people that got the sport to where it is as WWE fans. I’m not saying it’s completely absent, I’m just saying I see more respect for legends in WWE fans than UFC fans. There are exceptions to everything.”

