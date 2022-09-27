On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the recent matchup between Johnny Gargano and Chad Gable from Monday Night Raw. Here is what the former world champion had to say.

On the match between Gargano and Gable from Monday’s Raw:

“I watched the other night, it was Gargano and the new Kurt Angle, Chad Gable. Gable hit him with a flipper and Gargano registered it and then he chopped him and he took an ass bump into the corner.”

Says he would book a trade exchange differently:

“A Kliq live event, this will be the main event of the night. I’ll take my shirt off, you can chop me and my rebuttal is that I get to take my right elbow and hit you anywhere in your face I want to. What you’re hitting me with when you take that decision to hit me with that chop is obviously much more effective than something, especially a flipper, to the side of somebody’s head. Which doesn’t leave a mark but you can do it as a work or a shoot.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)