Ronda Rousey has confirmed that she is suffering from arm injury.

Rousey took to Instagram today and revealed that she suffered a fractured radius, or an elbow fracture, while wrestling at the WWE live event in Rockford, IL on February 26. Rousey teamed with Shayna Baszler to defeat Natalya and Tegan Nox that night.

Rousey noted that doctors are not letting her compete right now. She wrote, “The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming.”

Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 status has been up in the air. At one point it was reported that Rousey and Baszler would challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at the big event, then it was reported that they would be a part of the Women’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania. There’s no word yet on if Rousey will be cleared in time, but we should know more after tonight’s SmackDown and next week’s go-home show.

You can read Rousey’s full Instagram post below, which includes video:

How do you train with no ACL or cartilage in your right knee as well as a fractured radius? Focus on what you CAN do – I have some of the most versatile training routines on earth, I need to do PT, build strength, retain flexibility, and train technique across multiple disciplines – sometimes all in a single session. After over two and a half decades of combat sports training – the smallest misstep could result in surgery. Thankfully @mizunousa just sent me their new TS-01 trainers specifically designed for stability (while still ultra light so not to aggravate what remains of my knees [raised hands emoji] woohoo!) check link in bio to get yours [winking emoji] Story time! 2 weeks after my ACL reconstruction (at 16 years old) My mom had me on the floor doing pushups to teach me a lesson: you can sit around and feel sorry for yourself, or get off your mopey ass and train with a vengeance. It’s thanks to that ACL injury I spent an entire year focusing solely on newaza (ground techniques in judo) and became the best in the world in armbars and transitions (anyone who doubts me is welcome to try me [devil face emoji])

***

Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.