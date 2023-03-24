WWE reportedly has plans for a WrestleMania 39 contract signing on tonight’s SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. The signing will see Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER make their Triple Threat official.

It was noted that The KO Show with Kevin Owens is also planned for tonight, but it wasn’t clear who Owens’ guest will be. However, PWInsider noted that SmackDown plans for tonight have Owens and Sami Zayn participating in an in-ring segment together, so it looks like Zayn will be Owens’ guest on The KO Show.

The current announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas looks like this:

* More build to WrestleMania 39

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* The Mysterio Family will appear as Dominik Mysterio asks his mom for permission to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

