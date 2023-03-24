Christopher Daniels opens up about his relationship with lucha-libre legend, Konnan.

The Fallen Angel spoke about Konnan during a recent conversation with Wrestling Inc, where he looked back on their time together in TNA, where Daniels was a former three-time X-Division Champion and two-time TNA tag team champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his relationship with Konnan:

Konnan and I have been friends for a very long time, all the way back through TNA. He’s a great guy. One of my greatest feuds was with myself and AJ Styles when he was the manager of LAX, Homicide and Hernandez.

Says he is proud to be Konnan’s friend:

So we went through wars together and I respect him very much as a promoter, as a booker, as a gentleman. And I’m happy that he respects my work enough to ask me to be a part of AAA. And I think he’s one of the best representatives of Mexican wrestling ever and I’m proud to be a friend of his.

