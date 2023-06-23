WWE NXT will continue to feature top main roster Superstars.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there’s been talk of having WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler go to NXT for a title defense, but there’s also talk of sending just Rousey there.

The goal in sending main roster Superstars to NXT is to use these stars to increase the ratings, and this week’s experiment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending against Bron Breakker was seen as a huge success.

