AEW All In is slated to take place on August 27 from the UK at Wembley Stadium.

The promotion has sold more tickets than ever before in company history despite not announcing a match. It will be their first event in the country and the biggest attended show in company history

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the event has sold about 66,500 tickets with about $8.35 million at the gate.

The show has reached the milestone of being the largest paid attendance for a wrestling event since WrestleMania 32 in 2016. The show was held in Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Stadium and featured the main event of Triple H vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Title.